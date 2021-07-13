COVID-19 in Sask.: 27 new cases, no new deaths

Saskatchewan reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, continuing the trend of relatively low numbers.

Saskatchewan's new cases Tuesday were in the following zones:

Far northwest: five.

Far northeast: 10.

Northwest: three.

Saskatoon: two.

Central east: two.

Regina: one.

Southwest: one.

Southeast: three.

Another 47 people have recovered from the virus, bringing known active cases down to 375.

There were no deaths from the illness announced Tuesday.

There are 57 people in hospital with COVID-19, 10 of whom are in intensive care.

The province's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 44, or 3.6 cases per 100,000 people.

There were 1,234 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Monday.

Vaccines

An additional 2,419 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of shots given to 1,307,065.

Seventy-three per cent of those 12 and older have received their first dose and 55 per cent of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.