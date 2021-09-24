COVID-19 in Sask.: 528 new cases, 5 new deaths, new hospitalization and ICU records
276 people in hospital, 61 of them in intensive care units
Five more people with COVID-19 have died in Saskatchewan and the province has once again reported more than 500 new cases in a single day.
Today's statistics from the health ministry include another sign of a system that's under severe stress, with 276 people in hospital and 61 people in intensive care units. Both those numbers are records.
The spike is causing surgeries and other procedures to be cancelled or rescheduled.
The province announced 528 new cases Friday, with some regions are doing better than others. The Saskatoon and northwest areas remain the worst hot spots for the disease.
There are now 4,734 known active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan.
More than 5,000 people got vaccinated yesterday and just under 4,000 got tested for COVID-19. Both those numbers are more than double what they were a month ago.
The province says about 78 per cents of those in hospital were not fully vaccinated.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?