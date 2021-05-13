COVID-19 in Sask.: new cases spike to 141 including 29 in far northeast, 2 more deaths

COVID-19 is once again ramping up in Saskatchewan. On Thursday, the province reported a spike in new cases with 141. That number is 51 cases higher than Wednesday's increase.

Saskatchewan has not recorded this many new cases in a single day since May 30, which had 172, according to the province's online dashboard .

Two more deaths have been reported, bringing Saskatchewan's COVID-19 death toll to 586.

The far northeast zone leads the pack with 29 new cases. About two-fifths (40 per cent) of all new cases are in the 20 to 39 years age category.

A total of 69 people are in hospital with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 11 in intensive care.

Seventy-three per cent of the patients are not fully vaccinated. This week the province told CBC News that the remaining number includes people who were past three weeks from their first dose or not yet two weeks past their second dose. A small per cent may include fully vaccinated individuals.

There have now been 50,912 total confirmed cases in the province and 793 are considered active. Saskatchewan's active cases have not been this high since June 13, which had 809.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is now 93 — 7.7 new cases per 100,000 population. It has not been that high since June 8, according to the province's dashboard.

(CBC News)

The new cases reported Thursday are in the following zones:

Far northwest: 19.

Far north central: two.

Far northeast: 29.

Northwest: eight.

North central: nine.

Northeast: five.

Saskatoon: 18.

Central west: one.

Central east: six.

Regina: two.

Southwest: 15.

South central: seven.

Southeast: 17.

Three of the new cases have pending residence information.

Vaccinations and COVID-19 tests are also up Thursday. The province administered 2,279 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, an increase from Tuesday of 415.

The province also reported that 2,755 additional vaccinations were administered, up 843 from Wednesday. Now, 670,911 people in Saskatchewan are fully vaccinated.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has changed its vaccine strategy to focus on walk-in and pop-up clinics at public venues in the province. Vaccines are also still available at some pharmacies by appointment.