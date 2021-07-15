COVID-19 in Sask: 30 new cases, no deaths for 4th consecutive day

Saskatchewan reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

That is up 12 cases from Wednesday and three more than the province's seven-day average of daily cases.

The province is now averaging 27 cases per day, which is the lowest it's been since mid-October.

For the fourth consecutive day, no new deaths were reported.

Saskatchewan's new cases Thursday were in the following zones:

Far northwest: three.

Far north central: one.

Far northeast: five.

Northwest: four.

Northeast: one.

Saskatoon: one.

Central west: four.

Central east: one.

Regina: four.

Southwest: one

Southeast: one.

Four of the new cases have pending residence information.

Another nine people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total known active cases to 373.

The province's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 27, or 2.3 cases per 100,000 people.

There are 52 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, nine of whom are in intensive care.

There were 1,400 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

Vaccines

An additional 7,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of shots given to 1,321,210.

Seventy-three per cent of those 12 and older have received their first dose and 57 per cent of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.