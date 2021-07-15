COVID-19 in Sask: 30 new cases, no deaths for 4th consecutive day
There are 52 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province
Saskatchewan reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
That is up 12 cases from Wednesday and three more than the province's seven-day average of daily cases.
The province is now averaging 27 cases per day, which is the lowest it's been since mid-October.
For the fourth consecutive day, no new deaths were reported.
Saskatchewan's new cases Thursday were in the following zones:
- Far northwest: three.
- Far north central: one.
- Far northeast: five.
- Northwest: four.
- Northeast: one.
- Saskatoon: one.
- Central west: four.
- Central east: one.
- Regina: four.
- Southwest: one
- Southeast: one.
Four of the new cases have pending residence information.
Another nine people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total known active cases to 373.
The province's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 27, or 2.3 cases per 100,000 people.
There are 52 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, nine of whom are in intensive care.
There were 1,400 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
Vaccines
An additional 7,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of shots given to 1,321,210.
Seventy-three per cent of those 12 and older have received their first dose and 57 per cent of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
