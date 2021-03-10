COVID-19 in Sask: 165 new cases, 56% of long-term care homes now completely vaccinated

Saskatchewan reported 165 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. No additional residents have died because of the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, 56 per cent of long-term care homes across Saskatchewan have now received their first and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and are now fully vaccinated.

Forty-five per cent of personal care homes have now received both their first and second doses as well.

Of the total 30,193 known COVID-19 cases to date in the province, 1,395 are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 139 — 11.3 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases Thursday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest, three.

Far north central, one.

Far northeast, 24.

Northwest, 19.

North central, 12.

Northeast, seven.

Saskatoon, 24.

Central east, nine.

Regina, 51.

South central, four.

Southeast, six.

There are currently 137 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19, 27 of whom are in intensive care.

The province also reported 153 new recoveries. There have been 28,397 known recoveries total as of Thursday.

To date, 602,992 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan, 2,850 of which were processed on Wednesday.

1,493 new vaccinations

There were 1,493 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Wednesday in Saskatchewan, according to the province.

To date, a total of 1,493 shots have been administered.

The latest doses were administered in the following provincial zones:

Northwest, six.

North central, 347.

Saskatoon, 432.

Central east, 33.

Regina, 665.

Southeast, 10.

Interrupt Regina COVID-19 transmission

Recently there has been an increase in community transmission of variants of concern in Regina.

Public health officials are asking all those who live and work in Regina to recommit to to preventative measures like working from home if possible, physical distancing and increased hand-washing.

The province says that many of Regina's outbreaks are a result of people going to work and public places while symptomatic. If you have any symptoms, the province asks that you stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test.

(CBC News Graphics)

CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire.