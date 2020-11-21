COVID-19 in Sask: 169 new cases, 2 more deaths, 2,493 more vaccine doses administered

Saskatchewan reported 169 new cases of COVID-19 and two more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday.

One of the people who died was in the 70 to 79 age group and from the northeast zone, while one was in the 50 to 59 age group and from the southeast zone.

There have been a total of 391 known COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

Of the 29,220 total known cases to date, 1,422 are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 148 — 12 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases Thursday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest (27).

Far northeast (15).

Northwest (10).

North central (nine).

Saskatoon (46).

Central west (four).

Central east (five).

Regina (41).

Southwest (one).

South central (three)

Southeast (two).

There are currently 146 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19. Twenty are in intensive care.

The province also reported 168 new recoveries. There have been 27,407 known recoveries.

To date, 585,820 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan, 2,991 of which were processed on Wednesday.

2,493 new vaccinations

There were 2,493 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Wednesday in Saskatchewan, according to the province.

To date, a total of 84,090 shots have been administered.

The latest doses were administered in the following provincial zones:

Far northeast (11).

Northeast (10).

Northwest (six).

North central (12).

Central east (174).

Southeast (188).

Saskatoon (951).

Regina (1141)

The province says Pfizer vaccine shipments have arrived in Prince Albert (4,680) and North Battleford (2,340), and clinics were scheduled to begin on Thursday.

(CBC News Graphics)

