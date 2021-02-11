COVID-19 in Sask: 793 new vaccinations, 114 new cases, no deaths reported Thursday

Saskatchewan reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to date to 25,957 cases.

There were no new deaths reported, the first time that has happened since Jan. 14.

As of Thursday, 1,935 of the province's COVID-19 cases are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 182 — 14.8 new cases per 100,000 population, according to the province. Saskatchewan's seven-day average is at its lowest level since Jan. 3. It is down approximately 43 per cent from its peak on Jan. 12.

The new cases are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest (five).

Far north central (four).

Far northeast (three).

Northwest (15).

North central (three).

Northeast (three).

Saskatoon (52).

Central west (two).

Central east (four).

Regina (17).

South central (four).

Southeast (one).

A regional breakdown of known COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan as of Feb. 11, 2011. (CBC Graphics)

There are currently 187 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 24 of whom are in intensive care.

The province also reported 147 new recoveries.

793 vaccinations

There were 793 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Wednesday in Saskatchewan, according to the province.

To date, a total of 46,263 shots have been administered. Ninety-nine per cent of the does received have been administered to date.

Vaccines were administered in the following zones Wednesday:

Far northwest (320).

Far north central (21).

Far northeast (125).

Northeast (287).

North central (29).

Southeast (11).

Family Day reminders

The province asked the public to "stay close to home" for the coming Family Day long weekend — non-essential travel is not recommended — and reminded residents to abide by the current public health measures.

Those who travel will be subject to public health requirements of the jurisdiction they were traveling to and mandatory quarantine upon return from any international trips.

Residents were asked to keep their plans within their immediate household.

"Take the opportunity to get outdoors for your physical and mental health, even if it means that extra layer of long underwear," the report said.

Those going outdoors can gather in groups of up to 10 with two meters between household groups. Food is not to be shared between non-household members.

