COVID-19 in Sask: 3rd variant case detected, 250 new cases, 7 deaths

A third case of the virus variant first detected in the U.K. has been detected in a Saskatoon resident.

The province also reported 250 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and seven more deaths.

The variant case travelled from Southeast Asia, according to the province. The person was tested mid-January and is no longer infectious.

The province says the testing process can take one to two weeks, because when travellers are tested for virus variants, the tests must be genome-sequenced at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

The person with the coronavirus variant quarantined following travel, according to the province. Public health's contact investigation found that all contacts of the individual have been identified, and that there is no indication of further transmission.

Of the seven deaths reported:

Two deaths were in the 50 to 59 age group in the far northwest and northwest zones.

Two deaths were in the 60 to 69 age group in the northwest zone and in Saskatoon.

One death was in the 70 to 79 age group in the south central zone.

Two deaths were in the 80 and over age group in Saskatoon.

(CBC News)

Of the new cases, 10 are located in the far northwest, six in the far north central, 37 in the far northeast, 24 in the northwest, 22 in the north central, five in the northeast, 49 in Saskatoon, 10 in the central west, 17 in the central east, 44 in Regina, 10 in the south central and 11 in the southeast zones.

Five of the new cases have pending residence information.

There have been 232 new recoveries.

Hospitalizations rose by 31 overnight, with 185 on Wednesday and 216 on Thursday. Thirty people are currently in intensive care. Saskatoon has the most hospitalizations with 70.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 234 — 19.1 new cases per 100,000 population.

There were 2,464 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

Vaccines

There were 723 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of administered doses to 36,527.

The doses were administered in the far north central, far northeast, north central, northwest, central east and Saskatoon zones.

The province says that Saskatchewan's Moderna allocation of 6,000 doses is scheduled to arrive at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory on Friday. It will be distributed to the far north and north zones to provide second doses as well as to Kindersley and Rosetown in the central west zone for first doses.

(CBC News Graphics)

CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire.