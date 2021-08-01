COVID-19 in Sask.: 43 new cases, 48 people in hospital

Saskatchewan reported 43 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the far northwest zone reporting the most new cases in the province. There have been no new deaths due to the virus.

There are now 48 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19, including 11 in intensive care.

Of the 50,067 known cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in the province to date, 496 are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 53 — 4.4 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases reported Sunday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest: 10.

Far north central: two

Far northeast: one.

Northwest: five.

North central: three.

Saskatoon: six.

Central east: two.

South central: three.

Southeast: five.

Residence information is pending for six other new cases.