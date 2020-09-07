COVID-19 in Sask: 11 new cases, one new recovery announced Monday

The province announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 and one new recovery in Saskatchewan on Monday. One person is currently in intensive care at a hospital in Saskatoon.

The new cases are reported to be in multiple regions across the province, with two in the far north west region, two in Saskatoon, two in the central west region, one in the central east region, one in the south west region, one in the south central region and one in the south east.

It is still unknown where the 11th new case is located.

Saskatchewan now has 1,662 reported cases, 58 of which are considered active. Of the total reported cases, 834 are community contacts, including mass gatherings.



To date, a total of 1,580 people have recovered. On Sunday, 1,861 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Drive-thru testing starts Tuesday in Regina

Drive-thru testing that does not require a referral will be available starting Tuesday in Regina and Thursday in Saskatoon on a first come, first served basis.

The government said in a release that a Saskatchewan Health Card will be required for each person getting tested and people will be required to wear a mask during the registration process.

Since the drive-thru tests will be available on a first come, first served basis, there may be a wait. People must wait in their vehicle and there will be no public washrooms at the testing sites.

The drive-thru testing will be in addition to the testing and assessment centres that are already open.