COVID-19 in Sask: 8 new cases, 1 recovery

There are eight new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Monday. Six of them are in Saskatoon, while the others are in the south west and south central zones.

One more person has recovered. Three people are in hospital, all receiving care in Saskatoon.

The provincial government noted that three cases from the last week were removed from the case total: two were determined to have been out of province cases and one was a false positive.

The province has 103 known active cases. Investigations thus far have determined that 34 out of those 103 active cases are from communal living settings.

A look at current COVID-19 cases across the province on Monday, Sept. 14. (CBC)

