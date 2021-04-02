COVID-19 in Sask.: Record 78 patients are receiving care in ICU, four more deaths

The province reported 650 new cases of COVID-19 today, however 241 of those were cases from September that had not been entered into the provincial database.

Four more people have died from the virus. There have now been 737 deaths in the province.

Since the start of September, 130 Saskatchewan residents have died from COVID-19.

There are 348 people receiving care in hospitals, with a record 78 people in intensive care.

Saskatoon has 37 people in ICU and Regina is caring for 24 ICU patients.

More than three-quarters of the people in hospital are not fully vaccinated.

The Northwest zone recorded the most new cases with 141 and currently has 667 active cases.

Regina reported 97 new cases and Saskatoon had 82.

Other COVID-19 case numbers by region:

Southeast: 63.

North central: 53.

Central east: 50.

Far northeast: 31.

Far northwest: 23.

Southwest: 19.

Northeast: 18.

South central: 17.

Central west: 16.

Far north central: one.

There are 4,564 active cases in Saskatchewan.

A total of 4,449 vaccines were given out on Wednesday, including 2,425 first doses.

More than a quarter of the new cases are in people in the 20-39 age category.