COVID-19 in Sask.: Preliminary numbers show 249 cases, 2 deaths Saturday

The Saskatchewan government said Saturday its full COVID-19 update has been delayed, but preliminary numbers show 249 new cases and two more deaths linked to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

One person who died was in their 40s and from the central east zone, while the other person was in their 80s and from the northwest, the province said in its preliminary online update.

The government's short update also said another 10,490 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Saskatchewan, bringing the province's total number of immunizations up to 334,063.

More details and statistics are expected to be released later Saturday afternoon, once the numbers are finalized.