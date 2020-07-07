COVID-19 in Sask: Person in 20s in north region is province's 15th death

Saskatchewan has recorded its 15th death from COVID-19 since March and it is a person from the north region who was in their 20s — the youngest person to die from the disease in the province.

There were five recoveries announced on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 737. There was one new case announced in the Saskatoon area, a person who had been tested out of province.

There have been 806 cases recorded overall in Saskatchewan. There are currently 54 active cases in Saskatchewan.

Thirty-three of those cases are in the far north region, seven in the north region, four in the Saskatoon area, one in the central region and nine in the southern region.

The province has conducted 70,294 tests so far. It processed an additional 404 tests on Monday.

There are four people hospitalized from COVID-19. Three are in the north and one in the Saskatoon area. None of the patients are in the intensive care unit.

There have been 168 cases linked to travel, 482 are linked to contacts or mass gatherings, 113 have no known exposure and 43 remain under investigation.