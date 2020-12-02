COVID-19 in Sask: 1 more death, 283 new cases, 126 in hospital Friday

A person from Saskatchewan's south zone who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The person was in the 80 and over age category.

To date there have been a total of 55 COVID-related deaths in the province. There were 11 deaths from Nov. 28 to Friday.

The province reported 283 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Of the 9,527 total reported cases in Saskatchewan, 4,116 are considered active.

The Regina zone is the hot spot with 83 new cases.

Nine of the remaining new cases are located in the far north west, 11 are in the far north east, 12 are in the north west, 47 are in the north central, seven are in the north east, 50 are in the Saskatoon area, seven are in the central west, nine are in the central east, 12 are in the south west, nine are in the south central and nine are in the south east zones.

(CBC News)

Eighteen of the new cases have pending locations.



The seven-day average of daily new cases is 262 — 21.7 new cases per 100,000 population. On Thursday, 3,504 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.



A total of 5,356 people have recovered to date in the province, 183 of whom were reported recovered on Friday.



There are currently 126 people in hospital, 101 of whom are receiving in-patient care. There are seven in the north west, 12 in the north central, one in the north east, 36 in the Saskatoon zone, one in the central east, 20 in the Regina zone, three in the south west and 21 in the south east.

There are 25 people in intensive care in Saskatchewan: one in the north west, four in the north central, 11 in Saskatoon and nine in Regina.

New outbreaks

The province declared COVID-19 outbreaks at the following locations Thursday:

Saskatoon:

Westridge Child Care Centre.

Lorass Recyling.

Odessa/Vibank (South Zone)