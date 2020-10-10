COVID-19 in Sask: 34 new cases announced in province Saturday

Saskatchewan reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Saturday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 2,068 and active cases to 161.

Eleven of the new cases are in the central east zone, seven are in the north central zone, and four are in the far northeast region, the province said in its Saturday update.

The Saskatoon and Regina regions each reported three new cases.

Two were reported in each of the central west and southeast zones, while the northwest and northeast zones each have one new case.

The province says 13 of the active cases in the northern zones are linked to the Gospel Revival outbreak event in Prince Albert.

Nine of the active cases central east zone are linked to a single workplace and include employees and close contacts.

Six people are now in hospital, including two in intensive care — one in Regina and one in Saskatoon.On Friday, there were 1,760 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There have been 24 deaths in Saskatchewan related to COVID-19.

In advance of the Thanksgiving long weekend, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is reminding residents that non-essential and recreational travel is discouraged, and that indoor and outdoor gatherings may have a maximum of 30 people and must maintain a two-metre separation between members of different households.