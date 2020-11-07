COVID-19 in Sask.: 2 deaths and 116 new cases reported on Saturday

Two more people died from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and the province announced 116 new cases of the virus today.

The province said an individual in their 60s from the far north west region of the province died, along with a person in their 50s from the north east region. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Saskatchewan to 27.

Premier Scott Moe tweeted out his condolences to the families and friends of the two individuals, reminding everybody that COVID-19 is a "deadly disease".

Saskatchewan - by now, we all know what we need to do to protect ourselves and others from the spread of COVID-19. So in the weeks ahead, as we spend more time indoors, let’s all be even more careful & vigilant so we can reduce these rising case numbers & keep each other safe. —@PremierScottMoe

The last time a death was reported in Saskatchewan was on Oct. 11.

The 116 new cases is the second-highest reported number of COVID-19 cases for one day in Saskatchewan. Regina has the most new cases today with 39 while Saskatoon has 38.

The north central region of the province has 10 new cases, the north west has nine, the north east has five and the south central part of the province has three.

Both the far north east and central east have two new cases while the far north central, south west and south east have one case in each region. The province said one of the new cases is pending residence information.

There are now 985 active cases of COVID-19 in the province out of a total of 3,738 reported cases.

34 people are in hospital with 26 receiving inpatient care. One in the far north west region, two in the north west, eight in north central, nine in Saskatoon and six in Regina.

Eight people in intensive care in the province, one in the north central part of the province, five in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) also alerted the public of a possible superspreader event in Saskatoon.

As of yesterday there are several public health orders in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan communities. The SHA said indoor private gatherings may have no more than 10 people, this includes weddings, religious gatherings and funerals.

A mandatory mask public health order is also in place for Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert for indoor public spaces.

The SHA strongly recommended people in all Saskatchewan communitites wear non-medical masks anywhere outside the home.