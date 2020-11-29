COVID-19 in Sask.: Province reaches 7 day average case number of 250

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of daily COVID-19 case numbers has reached 250 and there are now 20.9 new cases per 100,000 population in the province.

This comes after the province announced 351 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the number of active cases to 3,605.

Regina reported 120 new cases today while Saskatoon reported 94. The total number of active cases in the cities are 733 and 1,196 respectively.

The north west region of the province reported 28 new cases, the south west reported 19, the south east reported 18 and the central east reported 15. The north east part of the province reported 12 new cases.

The north central, far north west and south central all reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, while the far north east reported eight. The central west part of the province reported two and the far north central reported one new case Sunday.

There were four new cases of the virus that needed residence information.

There were 115 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in hospital; 92 were receiving inpatient care and 23 were in intensive care as of Sunday.

The province announced amendments to the public health measures regarding movie theatres.

People in movie theatres are allowed to consume food and beverages during the movie as long as they are seated and maintaining physical distance from others outside of their household.

Yesterday, there were 3,826 tests processed in Saskatchewan.