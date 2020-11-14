COVID-19 in Sask.: 308 new cases, 123 in Saskatoon alone

The province announced a record 308 new cases of COVID-19 today and said 123 of those cases coming from Saskatoon.

The north central and north east part of the province reported 30 new cases; the far north west region reported 26 new cases; the north west reported 23 and Regina reported 20 new cases.

The far north east region reported 16 new cases; the far north central reported eight new; the central east and the central west regions reported seven new cases; the south central and south east regions of the province reported three and the south west reported two.

Ten of the new cases are pending residence information.

Out of the 4,820 cases of COVID-19 in the province, 1,691 are considered active.

As of Saturday there were 57 people in hospital with 41 receiving inpatient care and 16 in intensive care.

The province said the high number of cases is partly due to the snowstorm early this week, which resulted in fewer people getting tested as well as delays in getting samples from remote locations to provincial labs.

It said there is currently an upward trend of positive case numbers but expects to see the cases averaging out.

The province said the Saskatchewan Health Authority labs process large batches of tests that may be reported throughout the day, immediately before or right after the public reporting cut off time. It said this makes the day to day case numbers appear variable.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said today's case numbers are a reminder that the spread of virus is higher now than it has ever been before.

"We all need to redouble our efforts to protect ourselves and others," Shahab said in a statement. "Wear a mask, limit your number of personal contacts, limit your number of visitors from outside your household, don't leave home if you are feeling sick, and make sure you're always physically distancing and washing your hands often."

"We all need to do our part to limit the spread."

There were 3,665 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan yesterday which is the highest daily test count recorded to date.