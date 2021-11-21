COVID-19 in Sask.: 1,047 active cases, 150 patients in hospital

Saskatchewan's active COVID-19 case count continues to fall, dropping to 1,047 in the province's report on Sunday — one-third of what it was one month ago.

There were about 3,100 active cases of the virus on Oct. 21, about three times as many as Sunday, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard.

The province posted 62 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 80,340.

Of the new cases, about one-third are in children under 12 years old who until recently were ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, Health Canada cleared a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a reduced dosage for children aged five to 11..

Canada is expected to receive those vaccines on Sunday.

Of the new cases who were eligible for the vaccine, about two in five were fully vaccinated. Of the total new cases, 42 people were unvaccinated, 18 were fully vaccinated and two were partially vaccinated, the province's COVID-19 dashboard said.

A person is considered unvaccinated if they've had no vaccine shot, or it's been fewer than 21 days since their first shot, the province says.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases also dropped to 109.

The new cases posted Sunday were located in the following health zones:

Far Northwest: two.

Northwest: two.

North central: 12

Northeast: six.

Saskatoon: eight.

Central east: three.

Regina: eight.

Southwest: two.

South central: five.

Southeast: seven.

Residence information for seven new cases is pending.

There are still 150 people from the province hospitalized with the illness, not including the eight residents receiving intensive care in Ontario. One was brought back to the province on Saturday, and another on Sunday. There were nearly 30 patients transferred out of Saskatchewan for care since early October.

In Saskatchewan, there are 36 people in ICUs.

The province reported one more death on Sunday, bringing the total death count from COVID-19 to 911.

There were 1,853 new doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine given out on Sunday — 458 first doses and 1,395 second doses.

Saskatchewan now has administered 1,711,638 doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, 884,112 have been first doses and 827,526 have been second shots.