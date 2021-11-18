COVID-19 in Sask.: New cases dip below 100 Thursday, 4 more deaths reported
More than 40% of the new cases are in the 20-39 age group, Thursday's update says
Saskatchewan is reporting 95 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths from the illness, according to the latest update on the province's online COVID-19 dashboard.
A total of 905 Saskatchewan residents have now died from COVID-19.
More than 40 per cent of the new cases were in the 20-39 age category, according to the update on the dashboard.
There are now 161 people in hospital in Saskatchewan with the illness, 38 of whom are in intensive care.
Another 11 people from Saskatchewan are in intensive care in other provinces.
Of the 161 patients in Saskatchewan hospitals, two-thirds are not fully vaccinated, according to the dashboard.
There are now 1,100 active cases in the province.
The new cases announced Thursday are located in the following health zones:
- Far northwest: three.
- Northwest: three.
- North central: five.
- Saskatoon: 27.
- Central west: two.
- Central east: 11.
- Regina: four.
- Southwest: five.
- South central: seven.
- Southeast: 20.
Residence information is pending for eight other cases.
There were 1,707 COVID-19 tests performed in the province Wednesday.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 102 per day, or 8.4 new cases per 100,000 people.
The number of vaccine doses administered Wednesday fell by more than 500 from the previous day, with 1,503 doses given.
There are now 822,754 fully vaccinated people in the province.
