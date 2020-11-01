COVID-19 in Sask: 74 new cases brings total of active cases to 798

There were 74 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan reported Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 798. This is the fifth consecutive day new cases have been higher than 60 and the ninth with a count of more than 50.

Saskatoon continues to be the hot spot in the province with 25 of the new cases coming from there, bringing the total number of active cases in the city to 284.

Nineteen of the new cases are from Regina and 12 are from the north central region of the province. The far north west and north west areas both have five new cases, and the south east has three. The central east part of the province has two new cases while the north east and south west parts of the province both have one.

There is one case which is pending the resident's location.

There are now 33 people in the hospital with 26 receiving in-patient care, with two in the north west zone, six in north central, two in the north east, 10 in Saskatoon and six in Regina.

Seven people in the hospital are receiving intensive care, with two in the north central zone, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

There were 2,750 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan yesterday.

Possible exposures

The province released a list of positive exposures for six communities in Saskatchewan.

It said a person or persons who were likely infectious visited the following locations at these times:

Estevan

October 10-17

Hotel Estevan, 134 2 Avenue.

Meadow Lake

October 22

Martodam's The Clothing People, 115 Centre St, 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Martensville

October 24

Martensville Co-op, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

October 25

Martensville Co-op, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

North Battleford

October 19

Giant Tiger, 1121 102 St., 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Second Debut Discount Clothing, 2741 99 St W, 3 to 4 p.m.

October 21

Shoppers Drug Mart, 11412 Railway Ave. E, 1 to 2 p.m.

Regina

October 28

Regina Transit route #2 (North Albert St to downtown), 9:10 to 9:25 a.m.

Regina Transit route #2 (Downtown to North Albert St.), 4:10 to 4:30 p.m.

Saskatoon

October 12

Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 13

Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 14

Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 15

Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 16

Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 22

Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 23

Planet Fitness, 2325 Preston Ave. S., 6 to 7 p.m.

October 24

University of Saskatchewan Fitness Centre, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

Nightclubs

The province is reminding nightclub owners and managers there is a public health order in effect.

The order prohibits alcohol from being served between 10 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and establishments must be closed to patrons at 11 p.m.

Take out services are permitted.

The province said all nightclubs should adhere to the following guidelines:

Six patrons to a table or booth.

Static seated groupings – no mingling among groups/tables.

Karaoke and dance floors remain prohibited.

Business owners and operators must ensure physical distancing within their establishments.

As outlined in the Re-open Saskatchewan Guidelines, mask use is required for staff. It is strongly encouraged for patrons until they are seated.

It is also recommended that all bars, nightclubs and licensed establishments in the province take names and contact information of all customers to assist in contact tracing in the event of a possible transmission.

