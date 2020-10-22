COVID-19 in Sask: Record-high 82 new cases reported Thursday

Saskatchewan reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, breaking the record for the highest single-day jump in new cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The hot spot is Saskatoon, with 37 new cases.

Of the remaining new cases, 13 are in Regina, 11 are in the north central zone, seven are in the central east, six are located in the northwest and three are in the northeast.

The south central and southeast zones each reported two new cases, and the southwest zone had one.

The total active cases in Saskatchewan is now at 707, with 41 new recoveries reported on Thursday.

To date, the province has had a total of 2,990 reported COVID-19 cases. Of those, 727 have been in the Saskatoon area and 603 involve people in the 19 and under age category, the province said in its latest update.

There are currently 20 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province. Fourteen are receiving in-patient care, including six in the Saskatoon zone, four in the north central zone, three in the Regina zone and one in the northeast zone.

Six people are in intensive care: four in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the north central zone.

(CBC News)

New Saskatoon nightclub rules in effect Friday

The province announced Wednesday it will prohibit alcohol consumption at nightclubs in Saskatoon between 10 p.m. and 9:30 a.m., starting Friday. They will also be required to close at between 11 p.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Nightclubs in other parts of the province will be allowed to continue operating without the curfews on alcohol consumption that were introduced in Saskatoon.

The ministry of health clarified that a nightclub is defined as "an establishment at which the main activities are selling liquor and providing music to which patrons can dance," although dance floors are already prohibited.

"This order is not intended to capture lounges, pubs, restaurants, private clubs, or liquor manufacturing facilities that have tasting rooms," the ministry said in a statement.