COVID-19 in Sask.: New hospitalization, ICU record set

For the second straight day, Saskatchewan health officials have reported a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to the province's online dashboard, there were 356 people in hospital with the virus on Wednesday — 76 of them under intensive care. That's 16 more inpatient hospitalizations and another three ICU patients compared to the record set the day before.

More than 76 per cent (273) of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan are not fully vaccinated, the province said.

Another seven people have also died of the disease, bringing Saskatchewan's COVID-19 death toll up to 733 since the pandemic began.

A total of 478 new cases were also recorded Wednesday. The Saskatoon region saw the most at 153, followed by the northwest zone at 88 and the Regina area at 50.

Other COVID-19 case numbers by region:

Far northeast: 29.

North central: 28.

Far northwest: 25.

Southeast: 21.

Central east: 16.

Northeast: 10.

Southwest: nine.

South central: five.

Central west: five.

Far north central: one.

Out of the new cases, the province said just less than one-third (31.6 per cent) involve people in their 20s and 30s.

As of Wednesday across Saskatchewan, 4,313 cases were considered active.