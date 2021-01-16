COVID-19 in Sask.: 171 new cases, 2 deaths, outbreak at Piapot First Nation

The province reported 171 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Monday. Two more people have died due to the virus.

One of the residents was in the 50 to 59 age group, and the other was was in the 70 to 79 age group. Both residents were from the northwest zone of the province.

To date, the province has had a total of 25,574 cases, 2,204 of which are considered active.

There were 328 new recoveries in Saskatchewan.

The new cases are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest (16)

Far north central (8)

Far northeast (11)

Northwest (10)

North central (10)

Northeast (15)

Saskatoon (34)

Central west (3)

Central east (3)

Regina (43)

South central (1)

Southeast (14)

Three of the new cases have pending residence information.

(CBC News)

There were 2,337 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Sunday.

There are currently 214 in hospital due to COVID-19, 30 of whom are in intensive care.

Piapot First Nation outbreak

Indigenous Services Canada Medical Health Officer Dr. Tom Wong declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Piapot First Nation on Sunday. The first nation is located approximately 50 kilometres north of Regina.

"It is critical that members do not go around visiting others. This is how the virus is spreading," said Piapot First Nation Chief Mark Fox in a Facebook video on Sunday.

Since November, Piapot has had 70 COVID-19 cases, according to Fox. The First Nation currently has 36 active cases.

"Households with five or more members are the most at risk and are the reason these cases have been increasing so quickly," said Fox.

"We need to think of our elders, our little ones, and those who could easily die from this sickness."

Fox said there should be no house to house visitation.

"If you need to check up on a vulnerable member, do so with caution, wearing your mask and maintaining social distancing while in their home. Eliminate any non-essential travel. If you need to go for groceries, go by yourself if you can and do not bring your whole family."

Fox said the band office, schools and day cares will remain closed until further notice.

Piapot Health Services will help those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the community. This could include two weeks of food for families, cleaning supplies and drinking water, according to Fox.

509 vaccines administered

There were 509 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Sunday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 42,987.

Due to extreme weather and reporting delays, the number of vaccines administered Sunday was lower than targeted, according to the province.

Ninety-six per cent of the vaccine doses received have been administered to date.

This week's Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine allocation of 1,950 doses is scheduled to arrive in Prince Albert on Thursday. The province says these are the second doses required to complete the Prince Albert phase-one of long-term care and priority population.

(CBC News Graphics)

CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire.