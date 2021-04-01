COVID-19 in Sask.: 97 new cases as numbers continue to drop, two more deaths

Saskatchewan continues to see a decline in daily COVID-19 cases. On Monday the province reported on its online health dashboard 97 new cases, bringing the total active cases to 1,201.

In comparison, the province reported 110 new daily cases on Sunday.

However, there have also been two more deaths due to the coronavirus. Now 896 Saskatchewan residents in total have died due to the virus.

Nearly 28 per cent of new cases are in the age category of 11 or under, and another nearly 28 per cent of the new cases are in the 40 to 59 years of age category.

The province says half of the new cases who were eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, a total of 171 Saskatchewan residents are hospitalized, 45 of whom are in ICUs. The province says 112 of these 171 patients were not fully vaccinated.

At its worst stage, Saskatchewan held the position for highest number of COVID-19 ICU patients per capita of any province.

According to data collected by CBC News, there were 88 Saskatchewan patients with the illness in intensive care —including patients transferred to Ontario for out-of-province care — on Oct. 20.

Meanwhile, there are still 12 residents in out-of-province ICUs. That number is not being included on the hospitalizations list on the daily Saskatchewan COVID-19 dashboard.

The new cases are located in the following health zones:

Northwest: nine.

North central: 16.

Saskatoon: 22.

Central west: two.

Central east: four.

Regina: 17.

South west: three.

South central: 14.

Southeast: eight.

Residence information is pending for two other cases.

Vaccines in Saskatchewan

On Monday the province reported only 254 new first vaccine doses. There were 775 second vaccine doses administered.

The province has now administered 1,701,145 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 819,845 people are now fully vaccinated.