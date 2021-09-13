COVID-19 in Sask.: province records highest daily case number of pandemic

Saskatchewan has once again broken a record in the pandemic.

The province reported 449 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. That is the highest new case count ever in the province, breaking the previous record of 441 set on Nov. 20, 2020.

According to a tweet sent out by the province Monday afternoon, of the 449 new cases, 86 per cent are unvaccinated, three per cent are partially vaccinated and 11 per cent are fully vaccinated.

There are currently 3,776 active cases in Sask. There are 414 new recoveries.

COVID-19 Case Update September 13, 2021: <br> <br>Of the 449 new COVID-19 cases today, 387 (86%) unvaccinated, 14 (3%) were partially vaccinated and 48 (11%) were fully vaccinated. <a href="https://t.co/Uo543Ok0CP">pic.twitter.com/Uo543Ok0CP</a> —@SKGov

The provincial government's COVID-19 dashboard is experiencing technical difficulties. Therefore the complete COVID-19 statistics for Monday are not yet available to the public. However, the province's 'Cases and risks of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan' page indicated that there have been four more deaths due to the virus.

There have been a total of 625 deaths in Saskatchewan.

CBC will update this story with more information when it is made available.