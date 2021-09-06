COVID-19 in Sask.: 7-day average of new cases hits highest ever recorded in the province

COVID-19 continues its upward trajectory in Saskatchewan.

The province reported 393 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is now at 346 — 28.7 new cases per 100,000 people. That's the highest it has ever been in the province.

One more person has died due to the virus. To date, 612 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died.

There are now 3,252 active cases in the province. The province says 34.6 per cent of the new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category, and 12.2 per cent of new cases are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, 145 Sask. residents are hospitalized, and 27 of those are in the ICU.

Meanwhile, Saskatoon continues to lead the pack with 97 of the new cases.

The new cases reported Monday are located in the following zones:

Far northwest: 25.

Far northeast: 23.

Northwest: 65.

North central: 64.

Northeast: 31.

Saskatoon: 97.

Central west: four.

Central east: 10.

Regina: 11.

Southwest: 15.

South central: 13.

Southeast, 10.

Location pending: 25.

Saskatchewan reported 2,889 new tests Monday. The province also reported that another 1,006 vaccine doses have been administered. To date, 702,595 Sask. residents are fully vaccinated.