COVID-19 in Sask.: 54 new cases, 80% of current hospitalized cases not full vaccinated

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health is reporting that new COVID-19 cases and serious outcomes from those cases are overwhelmingly among unvaccinated people. The province is urging all who are eligible to get fully vaccinated.

In a news release Monday, the ministry stated that more than 90 per cent of all new cases and hospitalizations in July were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

Ninety-five per cent of ICU admissions in July were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 100 per cent of deaths were unvaccinated, according to the province.

Meanwhile, July numbers indicate that about a third of Saskatchewan's cases were in people 19 years of age or under, and about 20 per cent were under the age of 12., according to the ministry's release. Those 12 and younger cannot be vaccinated at this time.

However, no one 19 or younger required ICU care or died due to COVID-19 during this period.

As of Monday, the gap between total second doses administered and first doses administered in the province is now fewer than 100,000 people.

Daily COVID-19 numbers

The province reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday. That is 27 fewer new cases than on Sunday. There have now been 50,614 total confirmed cases in the province, and 650 are considered active, according to the province's online dashboard .

The most active cases are in the Saskatoon (152), far northwest (94) and southeast (77) regions.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 71 — 5.9 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases reported Monday are in the following zones:

Far northwest: five.

Far north central: one.

Northwest: two.

North central: 12.

Northeast: three.

Saskatoon: 12.

Central east: one.

Regina: four.

Southwest: three.

South central: one.

Southeast: three.

Two new cases have pending residence information.

A total of 55 people are in hospital with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 14 people in intensive care. Of the 55 patients, 44 are not fully vaccinated.

The province also reported 1,197 additional vaccinations have been administered, meaning 666,931 people in Saskatchewan are now fully vaccinated.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has changed its vaccine strategy to focus on walk-in and pop-up clinics at public venues in the province. Vaccines are also still available at some pharmacies by appointment.