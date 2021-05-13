COVID-19 in Sask.: Over 600,000 vaccines administered, 2 more people dead

Saskatchewan has now administered more than 600,000 vaccine doses. The province is also reporting two more deaths on Monday due to COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll to 519.

One person who died was in the 80 and older age group from the south central zone, and the other person was in their fifties from the south east zone.

The provincial update also said that beginning Monday, anyone who is 85 and older or anyone who received their first dose before Feb. 15 will be eligible to book their second vaccine doses.

People who have been diagnosed with or are being treated for cancer and those who have received solid organ transplants will receive a letter of eligibility in the mail that will allow them priority access to a second dose, according to the province.

For all other Saskatchewan residents, eligibility to book for second doses will be announced according to the age-based and priority sequencing of first doses.

At this time, online booking is not yet available for second doses — only booking by phone is available. But the province says that should change over the next few days.

Meanwhile, beginning Tuesday, all Saskatchewan residents age 16 and older will be eligible for a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Sunday, 12,173 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Saskatchewan. In the past three days, the province has administered nearly 50,000 vaccines. This accounts for nearly 10 per cent of all COVID-19 vaccinations delivered.

(Government of Saskatchewan)

The province says 74 per cent of Saskatchewan residents over age 40 have received their first dose, and 67 per cent of those 30 and older have received their first dose. Fifty-nine per cent of those 18 and older have received a first dose.

Saskatchewan expects to receive 63,180 Pfizer doses this week.

Daily COVID-19 numbers

Saskatchewan reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are 142 people in hospital in the province due to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, including 27 in intensive care.

Another 2,568 COVID-19 tests have been processed in the province, according to the daily update. Of the 44,709 known COVID-19 cases to date in the province, 1,965 cases are considered active.

(CBC News)

The province reported no new known cases involving the more contagious coronavirus variants of concern Monday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 195 — 15.9 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases reported Monday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest: seven.

Northwest: 16.

North central: five.

Northeast: one.

Saskatoon: 55.

Central west: one.

Central east: 21.

Regina: 42.

Southwest: eight.

South central: 10.

Southeast: nine.

Residence information is pending for three other new cases.

The province also reported 293 new recoveries on Monday.

Regina travel advisory lifted

The Saskatchewan government has lifted the travel advisory for the Regina area.

Since March 23, the province has recommended against non-essential travel in and out of Regina and its surrounding communities.

Motorists travelling in and around Regina have seen warnings like these since March 23. The government lifted its travel advisory for the city on Monday. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

At the time, Regina had 755 active cases, double the amount it has on Monday (378).

On Mar. 23, hospitalizations were 45 and and ICU admissions were 15 in Regina. On Monday, hospitalizations were 46 and there were 15 people in ICU in Regina.