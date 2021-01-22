COVID-19 in Sask: 154 news cases, provincial lab can now test for variants

Saskatchewan reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. Also, the province can now do its own testing for virus variants.

Of the 28,801 total known cases to date in the province, 1,551 are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 143 — 11.6 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases Monday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest (12).

Far north central (three).

Far northeast (five).

Northwest (14).

North central (10).

Northeast (two).

Saskatoon (33).

Central west (one).

Central east (14).

Regina (53).

Southeast (two).

There are currently 151 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19, of whom 21 are in intensive care.

The province also reported 146 new recoveries. There have been 26,865 known recoveries in total.

To date, 578,066 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan, 1,741 of which were processed on Sunday.

Variant testing

The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory (RRPL) has completed the validation process to support whole genome sequencing, according to the province. This means that Saskatchewan now has the capacity to test whether a positive COVID-19 case is a variant of concern.

Up until now, the province has sent its samples to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for sequencing. Starting immediately, the RRPL has the capacity to test up to 192 samples per week, according the province.

Saskatchewan will continue to send up to 120 COVID-19 case samples per week to Manitoba in order to ensure a larger sample size.

The province said the RRPL will continue to focus whole genome sequencing testing on COVID-positive results linked to international travel, declared outbreaks and cases of unexpected severe illness, as well as a random sampling of confirmed cases.

356 vaccinations

There were 356 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Sunday in Saskatchewan, according to the province.

To date, a total of 79,289 shots have been administered.

The 356 doses were administered in the northwest (124) and north central (232) zones.

There were an additional 677 doses administered in the far northeast (22), northwest (212), central east (120) and southeast (323) zones from Feb. 25 to 27.

