COVID-19 in Sask: 147 new cases, two deaths, 202 people in hospital

There are 147 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Monday, and two seniors in the over-80-years-old category have died due to the virus. Both were located in the northwest zone of the province.

There are 202 people are currently in hospital, 30 of whom are in intensive care.

January was the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic so far in Saskatchewan.

Last November, 22 people died of virus-related complications in the province. In December, there were just over 102.

As of Monday, there have been 153 deaths reported since Jan. 1. That number is also the total amount of COVID-19-related deaths that were documented in Saskatchewan in all of 2020.

(CBC News)

Of the new cases, 14 are located in the far northwest zone, four are in the far northeast, 24 are in the northwest, three are in the north central, 21 are in the northeast, 13 are in Saskatoon, six are in the central west, seven are in the central east, 33 are in Regina, one is in the southwest, 11 are in the south central and eight are in the southeast.

Two of the new cases have pending residence information.

There were 88 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Sunday in the province. That brings the total number of vaccines administered to 35,447.

Twenty-two of the vaccine doses were administered in the far north east zone, and 66 were administered in Saskatoon. As of Monday, 108 per cent of the doses received have been administered. The overage is due to the drawing of extra doses from vials of vaccine received, according to the province.



A total of 21,336 individuals have recovered and 2,369 cases are considered active.



There were 1,900 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Sunday.

