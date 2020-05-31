COVID-19 in Sask: 1 death in North region, 1 new case in Regina

One more person is dead from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 11. The person was in their 70s and lived in the North region.

There's one new case in Regina, which brings the provincial total to 646. Two more people have recovered from COVID-19.

Of 646 total reported cases, 53 are considered active.

There are currently four people in hospital. One of them is in intensive care.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority and Indigenous Services Canada say someone who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the North Battleford Walmart, likely while they were infectious.

The province is asking anyone who visited the Walmart on May 21, 2020, between noon and 2 p.m. to immediately self-isolate and call the 8-1-1 health line if they have symptoms of COVID-19.