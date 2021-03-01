COVID-19 in Sask: 176 new cases, 3 more deaths, 77 presumptive variant cases in Regina

Saskatchewan reported 176 new cases of COVID-19 and three more coronavirus-related deaths in the province on Friday.

Two people in the 70 to 79 age group died in the Regina and south central zones. One person in the 50 to 59 age group died in Saskatoon.

Of the total 30,368 known COVID-19 cases to date in the province, 1,437 are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 134 — 11 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases Friday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest, one.

Far north central, one.

Far northeast, 10.

Northwest, 16.

North central, 11.

Northeast, eight.

Saskatoon, 31.

Central east, 18.

Regina, 67.

South central, two.

Southeast, two.

Six of the new cases have pending residence information.

There are currently 129 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19, 27 of whom are in intensive care.

The province also reported 131 new recoveries. There have been 28,528 known recoveries total as of Friday

To date, 605,982 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan, 2,990 of which were processed on Thursday.

Interrupt Regina COVID-19 variant transmission

Recently there has been an increase in community transmission of variants of concern in Regina.

According to the province, there are currently 70 confirmed cases of variants (64 B117 UK and sic B1351 SA) in Saskatchewan. Sixty-two of those variants are in the Regina area.

There are also an additional 77 presumptive variant cases in Regina. These have not yet been confirmed with genome sequencing, according to the province.

There are currently 70 confirmed cases of variants in Saskatchewan. Sixty-two of those variants are in the Regina area. (Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty)

The province is recommending that Regina and area residents, particularly those older than 50:

Consider remaining with their current household only and not increasing their household bubbles to include two to three households up to 10 people.

Limit travel and shopping to essential only.

Stay home with even the mildest of symptoms. Stay home if in contact with anyone with mild symptoms.

Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms.

Continue practising physical distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing a mask when in public places.

2,692 new vaccinations

There were 2,692 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Thursday in Saskatchewan, according to the province.

To date, a total of 98,571 shots have been administered.

The latest doses were administered in the following provincial zones:

Far north central, seven.

Northwest, 365.

North central, 815.

Saskatoon, 490.

Central east, 237.

Regina, 461.

Southeast, 317.

(CBC News Graphics)

