COVID-19 in Sask: 111 new cases, 1 death, 26 more cases confirmed as variant

Saskatchewan reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death Wednesday. The death was a person in the 80-plus age category from the Regina zone.

Here's where the new cases are:

Far northwest (three).

Far northeast (four).

Northwest (11).

Northeast (eight).

Saskatoon (26).

Central east (eight).

Regina (41).

Ten cases had pending residence information. Five cases previously pending were assigned to the North Central (four) and Regina (one) zones.

There are 1,384 cases considered active in the province. One hundred and thirty-nine people are in hospital, with 27 in intensive care.

Fifty-three per cent of Phase 1 health-care workers have received their first dose of vaccine.

On Wednesday, the province said another 26 cases from the Regina zone had been confirmed to be the B117 U.K. variant, bringing the total number of all known variant cases in the province to 70: 64 of the B117 U.K. variant and six of the B1351 South African variant.

The new confirmations were from people who tested positive in the province from Feb. 2 to 28, the province said.

From now on, all positive tests will be screened for a mutation that all three variants of concern have. That screening test is called single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) test and those results will show up on the patient's record at MySaskHealthRecord.

A genome sequencing test will have to be done on any sample before the province reports it as a confirmed variant case.