COVID-19 in Sask.: 73 new cases, no deaths reported Sunday

Saskatchewan reported 47,359 total cases of COVID-19 Sunday, an increase of 73 since the previous update.

The provincial report said no deaths were reported.

As of Sunday there were 1,196 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The new cases were reported as follows:

Far northeast, one.

Northwest, nine.

North central, eight.

Saskatoon, 26.

Central west, two.

Central east, six.

Regina, 13.

South central, seven.

Southeast, one.

Five previously reported cases were reassigned; two to the far northeast and three to Regina zones.

One case tested positive for COVID-19 out-of-province with the location pending.

There were 19 people in intensive care and 101 people total in hospital.

Another 13,642 doses of COVID-19 were administered in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to 800,772.

Seventy-eight per cent of those over 40 received their first dose of vaccine, while 72 per cent of those over 30 had a first dose.

Sunday's update said 67 per cent of those over 18 had their first dose of vaccine, while 65 per cent over 12 had a vaccine.

By Sunday 75 per cent of those in the 80 and above age category were fully vaccinated and 50 per cent of those in the 70 to 79 category had a second dose.

As of Monday Saskatchewan's second dose eligibility drops to 60 and above, or anyone immunized on or before March 29.

For those in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, the second dose eligibility age changes to 40 and above.