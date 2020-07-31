COVID-19 in Sask: 52 new cases, 2 additional deaths

Saskatchewan reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial caseload so far to 48,823.

Two additional deaths were also reported. One person who died was in their 60s and from the northwest zone, while the other was in their 70s from the north central zone.

Since the pandemic began, 568 people in Saskatchewan have died from the virus.

Saskatchewan's new cases Tuesday are in the following zones:

Far northwest: seven.

Far northeast: one.

Northwest: 12.

North central: nine.

Saskatoon: eight.

Central east: two.

Regina: 13.

Another 54 people have recovered from the virus, bringing known active cases down to 464.

The province has confirmed 11 additional cases of the Delta variant.

There are 72 people in hospital, 12 of whom are in the ICU.

The province's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 46, or 3.7 cases per 100,000 people.

There were 1,425 COVID-19 additional tests processed in Saskatchewan Monday.

Vaccines

An additional 8,617 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of shots given to 1,136,300.

In Saskatchewan, 71 per cent of adults have received their first dose, while almost 70 per cent of all those eligible have received their first dose.