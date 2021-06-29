COVID-19 in Sask: 70% first vaccine dose threshold met, 31 new cases

Saskatchewan reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total provincial caseload so far to 48,854.

Saskatchewan's new cases are in the following zones:

Far northwest: three.

Far northeast: one.

Northwest: six.

North central: two.

Northeast: one.

Saskatoon: 11.

Central East: one.

Regina: two.

Southeast: one.

The location of three cases remains pending.

No additional deaths were reported.

The province also reported 60 additional recoveries, bringing active cases down to 435.

There are 69 people in hospital with COVID-19, 14 of whom are in the ICU.

The province's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 45 of 3.7 cases per 100,000.

There were 1,506 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

Vaccines

The province administered 17,420 doses of its COVID-19 vaccines, bringing the total shots administered to 1,153,720.

In Saskatchewan, 71 per cent of adults have received their first dose.

The province has also hit its vaccination target of 70 per cent of all those eligible receiving their first dose.

The provincial government initially said it would remove all restrictions three weeks after 70 per cent of residents 12 and older got their first shot of vaccine. However, on June 20th, Premier Scott Moe announced on Twitter that the province will continue to fully reopen as the target would be hit "in the next couple of days." The threshold was met 10 days later.

Province will stop issuing daily COVID-19 news releases

With declining COVID-19 case trends in the province, the government says the daily COVID-19 vaccination and case news release will be issued on weekdays with the exception of statutory holidays.

As a result, there will be no update on Canada Day. The next provincial COVID-19 update will be released Friday, July 2, and updates then will resume on weekdays starting Monday, July 5.

The province's COVID-19 dashboard, which contains all vaccination and case information, will continue to be updated daily.