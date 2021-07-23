COVID-19 in Sask: 51 new cases, 2 deaths

Saskatchewan reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bridging the provincial caseload so far to 49,603.

The province also reported two additional deaths due to the virus: a person in their 50s from the Regina zone and a person in their 60s from the northeast zone.

Saskatchewan's new cases are located in the following zones:

Far northwest: 10.

Far north central: eight.

Far northeast: eight.

Northwest: seven.

Northeast: one.

Saskatoon: three.

Central east: three.

Regina: five.

South central: one.

Southeast: two.

The location of three cases remains pending.

The province also reported 25 new recoveries. Known active cases are slightly up at 312.

There are 64 people in hospital, 10 of whom are in the ICU.

The province's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 34, or 2.8 new cases per 100,000 people.

There were 1,654 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Thursday.