COVID-19 in Sask: 51 new cases, 2 deaths
Saskatchewan reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with two new deaths.
The province also reported 25 new recoveries, known active cases at 312
Saskatchewan reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bridging the provincial caseload so far to 49,603.
The province also reported two additional deaths due to the virus: a person in their 50s from the Regina zone and a person in their 60s from the northeast zone.
Saskatchewan's new cases are located in the following zones:
- Far northwest: 10.
- Far north central: eight.
- Far northeast: eight.
- Northwest: seven.
- Northeast: one.
- Saskatoon: three.
- Central east: three.
- Regina: five.
- South central: one.
- Southeast: two.
The location of three cases remains pending.
The province also reported 25 new recoveries. Known active cases are slightly up at 312.
There are 64 people in hospital, 10 of whom are in the ICU.
The province's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 34, or 2.8 new cases per 100,000 people.
There were 1,654 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?