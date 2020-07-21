COVID-19 in Sask: Province reports 60 new cases Wednesday

Saskatchewan announced 60 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. This is a provincial record for number of cases reported in one day.

Fifty of the new cases are in the south, four are in Saskatoon, three are in the central area, two are in the far north and one is in the north.

Forty-three of the new cases are located in a single communal living setting in the RM of Lawtonia.

In a news release, the province said they are working with community leaders where a high number of cases exist to "enact further restrictions on all non-essential travel into and out of their communities." That would include travel between Hutterite colonies.

Seventeen Hutterite communities have active cases. They are in the following Rural Municipalities:

Auverge.

Biggar.

Carmichael.

Eagle Creek.

Grandview.

Harris.

Kindersley.

Lawtonia.

Maple Creek.

Newcombe.

Perdue.

Pleasant Valley.

Prairiedale.

Saskatchewan Landing.

St. Andrews.

Tramping Lake.

Webb.

There are currently 190 known active COVID-19 cases in the province.