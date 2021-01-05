COVID-19 in Sask: 309 new cases, 6 more deaths

Saskatchewan reported 309 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday along with six more deaths.

Of the deaths reported, one person was in their 60s and lived in the Central West zone. Five others were in their 80s, two of whom lived in the Regina zone, two lived in the South East zone and one lived in the Saskatoon zone.

To date, 225 people in Saskatchewan who tested positive for the virus have died.

On Tuesday, the province's total caseload rose to 20,871.

Here's where the new cases are:

Far North West (25).

Far North Central (16).

Far North East (18).

North West (29).

North Central (30).

North East (10).

Saskatoon (69).

Central West (three).

Central East (19).

Regina (43).

South West (three).

South East (19).

There are 25 cases that have pending locations.

Seven previous pending locations have been assigned to the Far North West (one), North West (one), North Central (four) and Regina (one) zones.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 300, or 24.7 new cases per 100,000 people. This is a slight increase from the previous seven-day average of 291 reported Monday.

A total of 16,490 people have recovered from the virus, with 412 new recoveries reported Tuesday. Of the province's total cases, 4,156 are considered active, which is a slight decrease from Monday.

There are 207 people in hospital, 31 of whom are in ICU.

The province has processed 2,929 COVID-19 tests on Monday.

Vaccine update

The province administered 1,957 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in Saskatchewan to 24,575.

The doses were administered in the following areas:

Regina (401).

Saskatoon (688).

North Central (36).

North West (132).

Far North East (200).

Central West (117).

South East (383).

More vaccines on its way

The Saskatchewan government says another shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is arriving in the province this week.

The shipment contains 2,925 doses. The government says it will be divided between Regina, Fort Qu'Appelle and North Battleford areas and used to continue vaccinating priority populations.