COVID-19 in Sask: 290 new cases, 4 more deaths

Saskatchewan reported 290 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday along with four additional deaths.

Of the deaths reported, one person was in their 60s and lived in the northeast zone. Two people were in their 70s, one of whom lived in the far north west and the other in the Saskatoon zone.

The fourth person was in their 80s and lived in the far north east zone.

Here's where the new cases are:

Far North West (45).

Far North Central (12).

Far North East (20).

North West (41).

North Central (13).

North East (33).

Saskatoon (55).

Central West (one).

Central East (10).

Regina (25).

South West (two).

South East (seven).

There are 21 cases with that have pending locations.

A total of 16,078 people have recovered, with 142 new recoveries Monday. Of the province's 20,562 cases, 4,265 are considered active.

COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan for Jan. 18, 2021. (CBC News )

Hospitalizations also continue to rise.

As of Monday, there are 210 people in hospital, 30 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Vaccine update

The province administered 2,449 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday. The total number of vaccines administered in the province has now reached 22,618.

The doses were administered in the following areas:

Regina (527).

Saskatoon (778).

North Central (65).

Far North East (104).

Central West (183).

South East (792).

Vaccine data for Jan. 17 from the far north west and far north central zones was not available. More information will be available Tuesday.

Additionally, on Jan. 16, there were 10 doses administered in the far north central zone.