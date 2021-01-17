COVID-19 in Sask: 287 new cases, 3 more deaths

Saskatchewan has 287 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths due to the virus to report Sunday.

One of the deaths was a person in their 60s in the Far North West zone.

The two other new deaths were people in the 80+ age group. One lived in the North Central area and the other lived in the Regina zone.

Here's where the new cases are:

Far North West (34).

Far North Central (one).

Far North East (10).

North West (21).

North Central (23).

North East (33).

Saskatoon (94).

Central West (three).

Central East (nine).

Regina (37).

South West (one).

South East (13).

Eight new cases have pending residence information.

A total of 15,936 people have recovered, with 207 new recoveries Sunday. 4,121 cases are considered active.

Vaccine update

There were 3,232 vaccines given Saturday in Saskatchewan. The province said that's the highest one-day total to date.

Clinics in North Battleford for priority health care workers start Monday. On Tuesday, long-term care residents and staff in North Battleford, Wilkie and Lloydminster will start getting the vaccine.

The province said production of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will have an impact for a few weeks.

"Pfizer is temporarily reducing deliveries, potentially by half, to all countries receiving vaccine manufactured at this facility, including Canada. In Saskatchewan, vaccines will continue to be administered as received according to priority sequence," a news release reads.