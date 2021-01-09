COVID-19 in Sask.: 7 deaths, 332 new cases reported Saturday

The province reported 332 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan on Saturday, as well as seven deaths from the illness.

This brings the total number of active cases in Saskatchewan to 3,186 and the number of deaths to 191.

Four of the deaths are from the north central region of the province — one person was in their 70s and three people were over the age of 80. There were also two deaths reported in Regina — one person in their 60s and one person over 80.

The remaining death was a person in their 50s from the southeast region of the province.

There are currently 179 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 30 people in intensive care.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 289, or 23.9 new cases per 100,000 population.

Saskatoon is the hotspot in the province with 568 active cases of COVID-19. (Government of Saskatchewan)

The province also said three duplicate cases have been removed from the total case count: two in the northwest zone and one in the central east zone. The total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic is now 17,803.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered as of Saturday was 6,964, up from 6,015 as of Friday.

Doses have been administered in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, the far northwest region and the far northeast zone.

There were 3,049 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Friday, bringing the total number of tests in the province to 448,217.

Saskatchewan's per capita rate for testing was 264,390 per million population as of Jan. 7.

The province said COVID-19 data will be delayed and minimal for Sunday and full details for the weekend will be released on Monday.