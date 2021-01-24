COVID-19 in Sask.: Province distributes last of vaccine stock, reports 260 new cases, 3 deaths

Saskatchewan has no more COVID-19 vaccines left to distribute as the remaining 642 doses were administered on Saturday.

The province said it reached 101 per cent capacity of doses administered and recorded an overage due to "efficiencies" in drawing extra doses from vials of vaccines received.

There were 148 doses administered in Saskatoon, 261 in the Northwest and 233 in the Southeast zones.

Sunday's update said there were 260 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to 22,177 cases.

The new cases were reported as follows:

Saskatoon, 72.

Northwest, 52.

Regina, 42.

Far Northwest, 26.

South East, 17.

North Central, 14.

Central East, 11.

Northeast, nine.

Central West, six.

South Central, four.

Far Northeast, three.

Southwest, one.

Far North Central, one.

Two new cases required residence information. There were 3,251 active cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Sunday, when 168 new recoveries were announced.

Three new deaths were reported in Sunday's update, one in a person in their 60s in the Far Northeast zone and two in Regina — a person in their 60s and a person 80 or above died after testing positive for COVID-19.

As of Sunday there were 196 people in hospital. Of them, 164 were in inpatient care and 32 people were in intensive care.

The updated seven-day daily average is 272, or 22.5 new cases per 100,000 population.

There were 2,684 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Saturday.