COVID-19 in Sask.: No deaths reported, lowest number of ICU patients since July

For the eighth day in a row, Saskatchewan is reporting no new deaths due to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations rose by eight, to 131 patients with COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the province's latest update. But the number of people in intensive care with the illness dropped by three, to eight.

That's the lowest number of people in ICU with COVID-19 since July 11, when that number stood at six.

The province also reported a record 1,412 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, and 10,325 known active cases.

However, those numbers only include those who have been able to get a PCR test. The case numbers do not include people who got a positive result from a rapid test, or those who may be carrying the virus that causes COVID-19 but aren't showing any symptoms.

The province's current test positivity rate, based on those who were able to get a PCR test, is 32 per cent.

About 43 per cent of the new cases reported are in the 20-39 age category.

The province has also administered 2,676 more COVID-19 vaccine doses, of which 1,080 were first doses.

There are now 874,329 people in the province who are considered fully vaccinated.