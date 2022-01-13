COVID-19 in Sask.: Hospitalizations inch up, 11 patients in ICU

The test positivity rate remains extremely high in Saskatchewan, as the latest data from the province says more than 28 per cent of those who received a PCR test came back positive for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, the seven-day positivity rate was 29 per cent.

The 7-day average of daily new confirmed COVID-19 cases was 1,060 (88 new cases per 100,000).

There are 9,252 known active cases in the province, but that doesn't include people who tested positive on a rapid test alone, or asymptomatic people.

COVID-19 hospitalizations inched up by two, with 123 people in hospital. Eleven of those patients are in intensive care.

While there were 945 new cases, there were no new deaths.

The province hasn't reported a death due to COVID-19 since last Thursday.

Another 2,730 vaccines were given since the previous report, including 954 first doses.

A total of 872,733 people in the province are now considered fully vaccinated.