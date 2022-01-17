COVID-19 in Sask.: Hospitalizations up by 5, no deaths reported

Hospitalizations are up by five in Saskatchewan on Monday, for a total of 167 people in hospital, 13 of whom are in ICU. Of the 167 patients, around 34 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

The province has said it would be tracking hospitalizations as a key indicator of COVID-19 in the province and recently, it has started breaking down how hospitalized people contracted the virus.

Of the 154 inpatient hospitalizations, 67 are COVID-19-related illnesses, 52 are incidental infections and 35 have not been determined.

Of the 13 in intensive care, eight are COVID-19-related illnesses and five are for incidental COVID infections.

Test positivity in the province right now is 40 per cent, meaning two out of every five people eligible for a PCR test are being confirmed positive for the virus. The province reported 1,347 positive PCR results out of 3,374 tests performed.

The last COVID-19 related death reported in Saskatchewan was on Jan. 6.

There are 11,642 known active COVID-19 cases in the province right now, but that doesn't include anyone testing positive on a rapid test alone.

On the vaccine front, 937 people are newly fully vaccinated as of Monday, while 595 people got their first dose.