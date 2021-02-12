COVID-19 in Sask: Hospitalizations dip to lowest level since November

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Saskatchewan are at the lowest level since November, when autumn brought on a new surge of cases.

As of Monday, 76 patients are hospitalized in the province due to the virus, 11 of whom are in the ICU.

The last time hospitalizations were this low was on Nov. 17, 2020, with 71 COVID patients in hospital.

Saskatchewan reported 48 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial caseload to 48,490.

Two more people have died from the virus. Both were in their 80s. One was from the north central zone and the other was from the northwest. There have been 565 deaths from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan since the pandemic began.

Saskatchewan's new cases Monday are in the following zones:

Far northwest: five.

Far northeast: one.

Northwest: three.

North central: 10.

Saskatoon: six.

Central west: two.

Regina: 15.

South central: three.

Southeast: one.

There are 711 known active cases of COVID-19. The new seven-day average of new cases is 69 or 5.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is the lowest seven-day average since October 2020.

There were 1,518 COVID-19 tests processed on Sunday. The province also reported 79 new recoveries.

Vaccines

The Saskatchewan government continues to push vaccines into communities, as the Delta variant is present in the province.

As of Monday, known Delta variant cases held steady at 105, with the majority in Regina.

"With the Delta variant circulating in Saskatchewan, it remains recommended that all residents receive second dose vaccinations as soon as you are eligible," the province said in a news release.

The province administered 961 additional doses as of Saturday, bringing total shots given to 998,779.

About 70 per cent of those 18 and older have received their first dose, along with 69 per cent of those 12 and older.

Anyone who has received their first dose on or before May 15 became eligible for their second vaccine dose starting Monday.

Second doses are also available to anyone 18 and older who lives in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District. Those who are 12 and older can start getting their second dose on Thursday.