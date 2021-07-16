COVID-19 in Sask.: 20 new cases, 2 more deaths in the north

Saskatchewan reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and the deaths of two more people due to the illness, after four consecutive days with no deaths reported.

One of the residents was in their 60s and from the northwest zone. The second resident was in their 70s and from the far northeast zone.

Saskatchewan's new cases Friday were in the following zones:

Far northwest: three.

Far northeast: one.

Northwest: two.

North central: two.

Saskatoon: three.

Central east: three.

Regina: four.

Southeast: one.

Residence information is pending for one case.

Another 12 people have recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of known active cases to 380.

(Government of Saskatchewan)

The province's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 25 per day, or 2.1 cases per 100,000 people.

There are 53 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, nine of whom are in intensive care.

There were 1,573 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Thursday.

Vaccines

An additional 10,925 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of shots given to 1,332,135.

As of Friday, 73 per cent of those 12 and older have received their first dose and 58 per cent of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.